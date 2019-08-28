|
Mr. John Jonke
Mr. John Jonke of New Milford, CT, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT at the age of 82. He was born in Yugoslavia on April 13, 1937 and was the son of the late Franz and Albina (Mauser) Jonke. He came to the United States in 1952 and settled in Queens, NY. On June 3, 1961 he married Erna Zimpritsch, moving to New Fairfield, Connecticut in 1969 to raise their family. John was a Tool and Die Maker and owned J.E.D Industries in Danbury, CT. He later went on to work as an Engineering Manager for a firm in Chartley, MA.
John was an amazing husband, father and Papa, happiest when surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife Erna of New Milford, CT, son Robert Jonke and his wife Susan of New Milford, CT, daughter Christine Lewis and her husband Jay of Brookfield, CT, brother Frank Jonke of Queens, NY and grandchildren Jake, Tabatha and Trevor Lewis and Jenna and Kurt Jonke.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford followed by the interment in St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford. There will be no calling hours as per John's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Aug. 29, 2019