John E. Lambe

This past Thursday, Jacqeus Lambé, also known as John E. Lambe, walked on from this earthly plane to explore the Undiscovered Country. We wish him well on his journey. You are in our thoughts, and in our hearts. We are sending love on the wind, always.

The pandemic prohibits gatherings at this time. Rather, donations may be made to the Audubon Society in honor of Johnny.



