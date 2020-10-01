John Livezey

John P. Livezey, Jr.
John P. Livezey, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by his three children.
John was born on November 30, 1939 in Canton, PA to the late John P. Livezey, Sr. and Elizabeth Leahy. He graduated from Canton High School in 1957 and earned a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Villanova in 1961. He was a resident of West Redding, CT for over 55 years where he worked and raised a family with his beloved wife, the late Mary Healey Livezey.
In the words of his son, Dad was happy in so many ways, forever eager to pursue the American Dream, on his terms. He was an example of someone that is known. His values did not shift by any convenient superficiality of fashion. He pursued the dream of prosperity with innocence, principle, decency, and tempered ambition. Fate spared this man key aspects of "stop at nothing" ambition, so he was able to succeed in earning with honor. He helped make those around him better, enjoyed his occupation, honored his parents, was accountable, loyal, and was faithfully a firmament of sureness and stability in support of his family. It's a family that has never known need of the basics, while at the same time not being spoiled. He helped maintain a real balance of precious proportion the entire way. We have all benefited.
John was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Mary Healey Livezey, and his, his parents and sister, Mary E. Livezey. He is survived by his three children: John P. Livezey III (Sherry), Amy Livezey Rupert (Mike), and Clare Livezey Ramery (Diego). In addition, John is survived by his four grandchildren: Daniel (Jaime), Hannah, Sebastian and Ryann and his two great-granddaughters: Abigale and Hadley.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private Funeral Mass be held on Friday, October 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wilton, CT followed by a private Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery in Canton, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's name be made to any one of the following charities:
Regional Hospice of Danbury where he volunteered following the death of his wife; HORSE of CT where he volunteered for many years after retirement; and American Cancer Society
.