John A. Lucchesi, Sr.
Nov. 27, 1927-Feb. 6, 2020
John Andrew Lucchesi, Sr. 92, of Danbury died on February 6, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born to the late Angelo and Ercolina (Pedretti) Lucchesi.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Caryl (Kleinknecht), daughters Kimberly Marshall of Fairfield, CT; Caryl Lucchesi (Albert) of Danbury, CT; Susan Durkin, (Andrew) of Pawling, NY; sons David Lucchesi (Pamela) of Bridgewater, CT; and John (Janice) of Danbury, CT and 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was born in Danbury on November 27, 1927. He attended Danbury High School (1945) and The University of Connecticut. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter, Nancy Ellen, grandson Jonathan David and brother William R. Lucchesi, Sr.
John was Chairman Emeritus of United Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. and was President of Barrett Roofing, Inc.
John was active in numerous business and community organizations. A member of the Rotary Club of Danbury for over 58 years, he was a past president and a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America for over 42 years and was a recipient of The Silver Beaver award. John was a past president of the Danbury Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Downtown Danbury Committee. He served as a past president of the United Way of Northern Fairfield County and was a member of the Advisory Board of Immaculate High School. The Catholic and Family Community Services honored John for his 46 years served and was awarded the Mary Dolce Award by Bishop William Lore of Bridgeport Diocese. He was a Life Member of the United States Power Squadron achieving the rank of Senior Navigator with 47 Merit Marks. He was a Charter member of Lake Candlewood Power Squadron. In addition to the above, he was actively involved with Danbury Hospital and Amber Alert and numerous other associations.
John's labor of love was building his 50' motor yacht, the Caryl K. taking 16 plus years to build and finally launch on the Hudson River. He loved to tell his audience the many stories of the trials and tribulations of building a yacht on dry land. He and Caryl made many voyages from Old Saybrook, CT to Ft. Lauderdale and lived on the boat for many winters.
His unprecedented work ethic and entrepreneurial skills led to his lifelong successes in many business ventures. He will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Danbury, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to The Rotary Club of Danbury, PO Box 788, Danbury, CT 06813 or Regional Hospice of Danbury, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Feb. 8, 2020