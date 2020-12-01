1/
John Luicci
John A. Luicci
Danbury – Mr. John A. Luicci, age 87, of Danbury died Monday November 30, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband for 51 years of Josephine "Jo" (Ham) Luicci.
Mr. Luicci's family will receive family and friends at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.
To view the complete obituary for Mr. Luicci, place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
