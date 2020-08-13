1/1
John "Jack" Lyons
1932 - 2020
John "Jack" W. Lyons
December 21, 1932 - August 10, 2020John "Jack" William Lyons, 87, of Plymouth, MA (formally of Bethel, CT) died peacefully on August 10, 2020 at the Newfield House in Plymouth, MA. Born in Boston, MA on December 21, 1932, he was the beloved son of the late John and Florence (Foley) Lyons. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara (Majeski) Lyons. Jack was a proud graduate of Boston College and served in the Army during the Korean War. For 30 plus years, Jack was a civilian employee with the Department of Defense as well as the CIA.
Jack was an active member in the Bethel community. He served as the Police Commissioner and was active in many fraternal organizations including the Elks, the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was a founding member of the Celtic Cross Pipes & Drum Band where he enjoyed playing the bagpipes with his friends.
Jack leaves behind his wife of 16 years Paula Anne (Jaquith) Lyons of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Jack was the beloved father of Sean Lyons and his wife Shannon of Naugatuck, CT. He was the cherished grandfather of Keeley, Adam, and Lilly.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will take place on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. from the Davis Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bonaventure's Church, Plymouth. Private burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, Milton, MA. Donations in John's memory may be made to the Activities Dept. of Newfield House, 19 Newfield St., Plymouth, MA 02360.
For online guestbook and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
AUG
20
Funeral
09:15 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure's Church
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Mr. Lyons,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for our Country-but especially when you served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former MA resident)
