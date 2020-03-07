The News-Times Obituaries
John Lueders
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
John M. Lueders Obituary
John M. Lueders
John Martin Lueders, 56, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the VITAS Hospice Unit at St. Mary's Hospital.
John was born in Danbury, CT on November 7, 1963, son of the late Carl and Rose (LaCava) Lueders. He was an avid swimmer and won many awards and medals in the Special Olympics. He also loved to listen to music especially The Beatles and other 1960's bands.
John leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Diane Hunt and her husband, Tim of Danbury, CT, one brother, Carl Lueders and his wife, Jane of Canton, ME, four nieces, Emily Hunt, Martha Hunt, Emma Lueders, Page Lueders and one nephew, Luke Lueders.
Arrangements: A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT. Burial of his cremains will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Danbury. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to: Memorials, Institute of Professional Practice, 538 Preston Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450.
For more info or to send e-condolences, visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 8, 2020
