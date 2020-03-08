The News-Times Obituaries
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
John Lueders
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
John M. Lueders

John M. Lueders Obituary
John M. Lueders
To clarify the service details for John Martin Lueders, his Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., not 1:00 p.m. as originally stated at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT. Burial of his cremains will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Danbury. There are no calling hours. For more service details, please visit www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 9, 2020
