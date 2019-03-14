The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
750 Main St S
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 264-1991
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
910 Main Street S
Southbury, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Peter Cemetery
71 Lake Avenue Extension
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Purcell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Morgan Purcell


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Morgan Purcell Obituary
John Morgan Purcell
John Morgan Purcell, 59, departed this life on March 11, 2019.
He was the beloved and devoted son of Rosella (Donahue) Purcell of Soutbury and the late James L. Purcell Jr. of Southbury. John was born in Danbury, CT on May 30, 1959.
John was a member of the Immaculate High School graduating class of 1977. He went on to receive a bachelor's degree in finance from Stonehill College in 1981, and soon began a career in investments with a position at Fidelity Investments in Boston. In 1989 he relocated to Atlanta to become a Vice President at The Mony Group. He would remain with Mony until their purchase in 2004 by AXA Investments. John tried his hand at buying and selling real estate in the Atlanta area for a few years before returning to Connecticut to help care for his aging parents. He enjoyed rooting for the Mets with his Dad, cheering for the Uconn girls with his sister, and walking his dog Bucky to the beach in Misquamicut. Besides his Mother, Rosella, he is survived by a brother James of Brookfield, a sister Rosemary (Jim) Abdella of Southbury, a nephew Jim, niece Lee (Mike) and their son Bryce, niece Erin (Greg) and daughter Maddy, and niece Geena, Uncle and Aunt Jeff and Barbara Donahue of Virginia and numerous cousins.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street S., Southbury. Interment will take place immediately following mass, at St. Peter Cemetery, 71 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT. There will be no public calling hours. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpino Funeral Home Inc
Download Now