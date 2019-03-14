John Morgan Purcell

John Morgan Purcell, 59, departed this life on March 11, 2019.

He was the beloved and devoted son of Rosella (Donahue) Purcell of Soutbury and the late James L. Purcell Jr. of Southbury. John was born in Danbury, CT on May 30, 1959.

John was a member of the Immaculate High School graduating class of 1977. He went on to receive a bachelor's degree in finance from Stonehill College in 1981, and soon began a career in investments with a position at Fidelity Investments in Boston. In 1989 he relocated to Atlanta to become a Vice President at The Mony Group. He would remain with Mony until their purchase in 2004 by AXA Investments. John tried his hand at buying and selling real estate in the Atlanta area for a few years before returning to Connecticut to help care for his aging parents. He enjoyed rooting for the Mets with his Dad, cheering for the Uconn girls with his sister, and walking his dog Bucky to the beach in Misquamicut. Besides his Mother, Rosella, he is survived by a brother James of Brookfield, a sister Rosemary (Jim) Abdella of Southbury, a nephew Jim, niece Lee (Mike) and their son Bryce, niece Erin (Greg) and daughter Maddy, and niece Geena, Uncle and Aunt Jeff and Barbara Donahue of Virginia and numerous cousins.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street S., Southbury. Interment will take place immediately following mass, at St. Peter Cemetery, 71 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT. There will be no public calling hours. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com. Published in News Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary