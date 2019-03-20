The News-Times Obituaries
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Road
Brookfield, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Road
Brookfield, CT
View Map
John Edward Murphy
New Milford – Mr. John Edward Murphy, age 60, of New Milford, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Mr. Murphy was born April 8, 1958 in Danbury, son of the late Arthur John and Dorothy (Brownrigg) Murphy.
He was currently employed as a cashier at the Citgo Gas Station in New Milford, was employed for many years at Risdon Manufacturing in Danbury and was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in New Milford. He enjoyed participating with scouting activities with his son and spending time with his family.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his sons: Kevin Murphy of Danbury and Chris Rangel of Sandy Hook, his siblings: William Murphy of New Jersey, Joan Lodsin of Washington, CT, Dorothy Mullins and her husband Ezra of West Virginia, Gerard Murphy and his wife Sherry of S.C., Robert Murphy and his wife Susan of Brookfield, and David Murphy and his wife Mary Beth of MA, his former wife: Rejane Zarbock of Danbury, his sister-in-law: Lillian Murphy of Bridgewater, several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother: Arthur John Murphy Jr. and his sister-in-law: Elizabeth Murphy.
Mr. Murphy's family will receive family and friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses. Please send donations to: Scott McCarthy, Cramer and Anderson, 51 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776.
To light a candle or to send a condolence, please visit www.Brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 20, 2019
