John A. Niland
February 15, 1928 - December 18, 2019 John A. Niland 91, husband of the late Elaine Schmidt Niland passed peacefully at Regional Hospice in Danbury after a brief illness on Wednesday December 18, 2019. He was born February 15, 1928 in Danbury to the late John and Anne McCarthy Niland.
He was a long-time parishioner of St. Gregory The Great in Danbury and later attended St. Theresa in Woodbury where he resided with his son and daughter-in-law.
John was a United States Army Veteran serving in the post World War II era.
He was a 40 year employee of the Barden Corporation and after retirement enjoyed driving part time for Enterprise Rental Car in the Danbury area for many years.
He greatly enjoyed his family, many close friends and the staff at his favorite restaurants in Woodbury. John was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the UConn Huskies basketball teams.
He leaves behind two sons David J. (MaryAnn) of Fort Mill, SC, and Paul A. (Debra) of Woodbury, CT. He is also survived by three grandsons, Charles J. Niland (Melissa) of Warrenton, VA, John Niland (Morgan) of Norwalk, CT and Ryan Niland (Gabrielle Cellante) of New York, NY. He is also survived by one Great Grand Son Edward John, EJ of Warrenton VA, and his brother-in-law Stuart Terrill. John was predeceased by his two sisters Anne Niland and Janet Terrill.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury CT, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury, CT. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the Development Fund for Regional Hospice Danbury, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury CT, 06810. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 20, 2019