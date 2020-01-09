The News-Times Obituaries
|
John Nipar

John Nipar Obituary
John Nipar
John Nipar, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2019 in Redding Connecticut. He was 86 years old. He was born on January 15, 1933 in New York City. He grew up in Greenwich Village and has lived in Navesink/Highlands, New Jersey, Hallandale, Florida and Redding, Connecticut where he lived the remainder of his life.
John is survived by son, John Nipar Jr. and wife Kittie of Melbourne FL, daughter, Maureen Nipar and husband Russell Pinsley of New York City, daughter, Margaret Upton-Mirowski and husband Mark Mirowski of Fairfield Connecticut, sister, Dorothy Raftery of New York City and grandchildren Zachary, Vivian, Corrin, Katie, Mimi, John as well as cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved sons Peter Nipar, Patrick Nipar and grandson Nicholas Upton.
John served in the US Marine Corps in Korea, was a member of the ILA which led to a lifelong passion and successful business of collecting and restoring antiques, especially nautical antiquities. John was most happy working, creating and relaxing in his beautiful gardens throughout his life. He had a soft spot for dogs, often rescuing dogs from shelters all over the country. He also loved horses and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. He was a gifted cook who enjoyed nothing more than entertaining family and friends, often considered the "life of the party". His warm smiles, compassion, sharp wit and sense of humor will be missed by all lucky enough to have known him.
A celebrating of his life will be held noon Sunday the 12th at Spinning Wheel Restaurant in Redding CT.
Published in News Times on Jan. 10, 2020
