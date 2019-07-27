|
|
John Francis Nugent (Jack)
John Francis Nugent (Jack), 83, died July 24th at his home in Poughkeepsie surrounded by his wife of 29 years, Christine Kelley Nugent, family and his little dog, Fluffy.
Jack, second son of Edward and Muriel (Reilly) Nugent was born and raised in Yonkers, NY. After graduating from Gorton High School, Jack spent four years in the Navy Reserves. Jack spent most of his life as a dedicated and charismatic salesman. The last 35 years of his career spent at New England and Masco Services.
When he wasn't working, Jack enjoyed golfing and had two holes-in-one, he also loved fishing. Jack had a very quick wit and a great laugh.
Jack is survived by his wife Christine; son, Michael and his wife Christine; daughter Kelly and their mother Annette and three Grandchildren and three Great-grandchildren. Brother Ed Nugent (Marie) and sister Muriel Galda(Charlie); Brothers-in-Law Richard Kelley (Janice), Danny Kelley (Patty), Steve Kelley (Sue), Patrick Kelley (Nora), Michael Kelley (Wendy), James Kelley (Melody); Sisters-in-Law Elaine Shultz (Robert), Janice Postell and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was predeceased by his granddaughter Tara Nugent, Brother Peter Nugent, Stepson Craig Bernardo, Brother-in-Law Hayward Postell and nieces Lauren Kelley and Donna Nugent.
Jack's family will welcome visitors to Wm. G. Miller and Son Funeral Home, Inc. at 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Wednesday, July 31st from 4-7p.m. A Mass will be held to celebrate Jack's life at Saint Mary's Church, 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, CT 06801 at 10:30a.m., Thursday August 1st. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on July 28, 2019