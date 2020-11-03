John E. O'Hern, Jr.John E. O'Hern Jr. died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, NY to John E. O'Hern, Sr. and Emma (Watson) O'Hern. He was predeceased by his wife, Jackie in December 1999. He leaves his daughter, Marion Liberati (Daniel) and son John E. O'Hern III, his sister Marion Stanislaw, several nieces and nephews, and his goddaughter Margaret (Lewis) Schoenemann.A prime example of the "Greatest Generation," John left his freshman year of college after the bombing of Pearl Harbor to enlist in the US Marines Corps. During the war, he met his future wife, Jackie, a US Navy WAVE, in Corpus Christi TX. After an honorable discharge from the USMC, John returned to Marietta College with Jackie. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Microbiology, and later graduated from Rutgers University with a M.S. degree.In the early 1950s, he went to work at Davis & Geck in Quality Control until his retirement. When the plant relocated, he and Jackie moved to Danbury and joined St. James' Episcopal Church in Danbury.John and his family enjoyed winters skiing together in New England and during summers they vacationed on Cape Cod with their closest friends. They were members of Candlewood Yacht Club and sailed competitively. John served as Race Committee Chairman and as Commodore. John and Jackie were also members of the Lake Candlewood Power Squadron, John was a past commander and they both earned full certificates.John volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a trainer at the local and district levels. He ran the Sailing program at a BSA National Jamboree once, too.In retirement, John and Jackie traveled across the US. They also spent a dozen summers in Meiringen, Bern in the Swiss Alps, hiking on the Wanderweg. They toured by rail in the UK and other countries. Perhaps their ultimate retirement adventure was sailing a bareboat charter from the Florida coast across to the Bahamas with old friends.After his wife passed in 1999, John stayed at his house. He continued to travel and enjoyed several seasons fly fishing at a secluded lodge in Henry's Fork, Montana. He also went fly fishing at his favorite spots on the Housatonic River.John had a decades-long membership at the Danbury Railway Museum where he served as Safety Officer and regularly volunteered as a tour guide and conductor for the "Rail Yard Local". During that time, he also was active at the Ramapoo Gun Club in Ridgefield where he contributed as a Range Officer and a firearms instructor.In his later years, John spent his time volunteering, filling his bird feeders and enjoying the occasional single malt whiskey or a Manhattan along with a cigar. He was a voracious reader of history and biography, enjoyed sports and old western movies on TV, and was a huge fan of Professional Bull Riding, UConn Women's Basketball and the New York Yankees.Due to concerns for public safety because of the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to "The Book of Living Trust" at St. James' Episcopal Church, Danbury Railway Museum or a charitable organization of your choice.We would like to thank everyone at Spring Village of Danbury and at Danbury Hospital who gave John the best care and support, while always treating him with kindness, grace and compassion.Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.