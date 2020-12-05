John P. Dunn, Jr.
"It is with great sorrow to announce that John P. Dunn, Jr. (Jack) passed away on November 26, 2020. Jack was born in New Rochelle, New York on July 14, 1935, to parents Alice (Reilly) Dunn and John P. Dunn, Sr. He joins his wife of 58 years, Delores (Lorie) Dunn, in heaven, after her passing on August 25, 2020.
Jack was known for his faith, his love for his family, his commitment to the Knights of Columbus, and his 40+ year career at IBM. Jack will be remembered by all as the consummate gentleman with a quick wit. Puns and "Dad jokes" were his specialty. He leaves behind his son J.P. Dunn, III (Lisa), and daughters Elizabeth Dunn (Mike) and Jude Dunn Dupre (Matt), three grandchildren; Matt Dunn (Laura), Katie Dunn, and Quinn Preston. He will be sadly missed by his sister Alice Micklewright, and his extended family members.
A memorial service in his honor will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Saint Joseph's Church, Brookfield, CT. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury is in charge of arrangements. To place online condolences, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com