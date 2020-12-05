1/1
John P. Dunn Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John P. Dunn, Jr.
"It is with great sorrow to announce that John P. Dunn, Jr. (Jack) passed away on November 26, 2020. Jack was born in New Rochelle, New York on July 14, 1935, to parents Alice (Reilly) Dunn and John P. Dunn, Sr. He joins his wife of 58 years, Delores (Lorie) Dunn, in heaven, after her passing on August 25, 2020.
Jack was known for his faith, his love for his family, his commitment to the Knights of Columbus, and his 40+ year career at IBM. Jack will be remembered by all as the consummate gentleman with a quick wit. Puns and "Dad jokes" were his specialty. He leaves behind his son J.P. Dunn, III (Lisa), and daughters Elizabeth Dunn (Mike) and Jude Dunn Dupre (Matt), three grandchildren; Matt Dunn (Laura), Katie Dunn, and Quinn Preston. He will be sadly missed by his sister Alice Micklewright, and his extended family members.
A memorial service in his honor will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Saint Joseph's Church, Brookfield, CT. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury is in charge of arrangements. To place online condolences, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved