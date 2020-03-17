|
John P. Lee
Dear friends, it is with peace we announce the passing of our father Mr. John Paul Lee, 89, of Redding, CT, on March 16, 2020. No services will be held.
He will be missed by his beloved wife of sixty-eight years, Annabel; his five beautiful daughters: Diantha, Deborah, Dawn, Holly, wonderful sons-in-law, and Heather (Lee) Paris and Mark Paris of Danbury as well as twelve amazing grandchildren and four precious great-grandchildren.
John attended Ridgefield schools and Western Connecticut State Teachers College. He served in the Navy as a Petty Officer aboard the USS Merrimac during the Korean War. He was a talented draftsman, not afraid of getting his hands dirty, and a fervent supporter of worker's rights. John is passionate about gardening, birds, literature, and chocolate cake. His intellect, quirky wit, and undying affection will be greatly missed. A huge thank-you to all his Doctors and nurses, but it's Time for shore leave dad. With love, your Girls.
