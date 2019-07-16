John P. Repko

John Peter Repko was born in Danbury, Connecticut on August 16, 1924 to John and Rose Repko. He peacefully passed away at his home in Danbury on July 14, 2019.

John was raised in Danbury and attended local schools. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was wounded in Iwo Jima and received a Purple Heart for his bravery. After an honorable discharge from the Marines, "Jack" married Barbara O'Hara Brandon, established a home, and settled in Danbury. He worked in the hat industry for several years and later worked at Barrett Roofing Company until his retirement.

Jack was a loving father who was devoted to his family; he did not let a day go by without a phone call or a visit. He remained highly independent and social, visiting with his friends each morning at the Danbury Fair Mall. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Church and faithfully attended mass each week.

Jack was predeceased by his first wife Barbara, their infant daughter Sandra Rose Repko, and by his second wife Shirley Holman Repko. He was also predeceased by his sister Helen Sprindis, his two brothers Joseph Repko and Robert Repko, his step-grandson Daniel Brandon, his son-in-law Joseph DePanfilis, his step-daughter Kathryn Shanley Francisco, and his grandson John DePanfilis.

Jack is survived by his sister Janet King of Danbury, his daughter Gail Traisci and her husband Peter of New Fairfield and his daughter Kim DePanfilis of New Fairfield, a step-son Daniel Brandon and his wife Jackie of Saucier, MS, and two step-daughters Patricia Schwerkolt and her husband Roger of Patterson, NY, and Robin Shanley Bragg and her husband John of San Diego, CA.

Jack was a beloved "Pop" to nine grandchildren and their spouses and eleven great-grandchildren. He was also an uncle to several nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury. Friends are asked to MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Burial to follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury from the hours of 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. To light a candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com. Published in News Times on July 17, 2019