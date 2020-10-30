John Christopher Rogers

Jul 5, 1941 - Oct 17, 2020John Christopher Rogers, 79 of Danbury died October 17th, 2020 from a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. AKA - Jack or Poppy, was born to Leonard and Christina Rogers on July 5th, 1941 in Waterbury, CT.

He lived most of his life in Danbury and graduated from Danbury High School in 1959. Jack worked for several years for Viking Wire Corp and soon followed his brothers to Perkin Elmer and SVG as an Optical Coating Technician. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years this past August. He is survived by his handsome brother Edward Rogers (Sandy) of Danbury, his 4 children, son John Rogers and daughters Christina Gillotte (Nick), Catherine Peet of Danbury and Joanna Hamilton (James) of Oklahoma. 10 grandchildren, Tyler Rogers, Christopher, Benjamin, Nicola and Samantha Gillotte, Alyson, Rachel and Brandon Peet, Cody and Gabriel Dougherty. 2 great-grandchildren, Stella Gillotte and Jackson Freitas.

Always the jokester, life of the party and all around funny guy, AKA - Mr Perfect/Mr. Wonderful!! A collector of many things, but loved his Betty Boop Collection (The Boop Coop room). A fan of his beloved Yankees and Giants. A true friend to the Fanton Rd. crew with many gatherings and daily get togethers. He will be missed!!



