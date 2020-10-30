1/
John Rogers
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Christopher Rogers
Jul 5, 1941 - Oct 17, 2020John Christopher Rogers, 79 of Danbury died October 17th, 2020 from a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. AKA - Jack or Poppy, was born to Leonard and Christina Rogers on July 5th, 1941 in Waterbury, CT.
He lived most of his life in Danbury and graduated from Danbury High School in 1959. Jack worked for several years for Viking Wire Corp and soon followed his brothers to Perkin Elmer and SVG as an Optical Coating Technician. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years this past August. He is survived by his handsome brother Edward Rogers (Sandy) of Danbury, his 4 children, son John Rogers and daughters Christina Gillotte (Nick), Catherine Peet of Danbury and Joanna Hamilton (James) of Oklahoma. 10 grandchildren, Tyler Rogers, Christopher, Benjamin, Nicola and Samantha Gillotte, Alyson, Rachel and Brandon Peet, Cody and Gabriel Dougherty. 2 great-grandchildren, Stella Gillotte and Jackson Freitas.
Always the jokester, life of the party and all around funny guy, AKA - Mr Perfect/Mr. Wonderful!! A collector of many things, but loved his Betty Boop Collection (The Boop Coop room). A fan of his beloved Yankees and Giants. A true friend to the Fanton Rd. crew with many gatherings and daily get togethers. He will be missed!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved