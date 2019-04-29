John Richard Stahl

Brookfield – John Richard Stahl, age 84, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Elizabeth Mary (O'Leary) Stahl.

John was born October 11, 1934 in the Bronx, New York, son of the late August and Hanna (O'Connor) Stahl. He was retired as a Captain from the New York City Fire Department after 32 years of service and was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Fire Officers Association. He also volunteered his time at St. John's Riverside Hospital, Children's Village and the AARP Senior Tax Program. John was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed.

John proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.

In addition to his wife Elizabeth, John is survived by his daughters: Eileen MacDonald and her husband Christopher of Cross River, NY and Noreen Killeen and her husband James of Brookfield, his brothers: Harry Stahl of Yonkers, NY and August Stahl of New Hyde Park, NY, his grandchildren: Mallory, Kelly, Courtney, Scott, Seamus and Fiona and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister: Mary Drown.

John's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Burial with full military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . Published in News Times on Apr. 29, 2019