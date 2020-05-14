John T. FairchildJohn Theodore Fairchild, age 85. Passed away at his home in New Fairfield, surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 14, 2020.John was born on October 8, 1935, in Danbury, Connecticut, to John and Martha Fairchild. John, a lifelong resident of New Fairfield, graduated a Master Carpenter from Henry Abbott Tech. John pursued his career in carpentry as a member of Carpenter's Local Union 210, till his retirement at age 75.John served as the youngest Fire Chief in New Fairfield, from 1959 through the 70's. He continued to serve his community, when elected New Fairfield's First Selectman in 1975, while his wonderful accomplishments afforded him to hold his position into 1985. John took pride in organizing the New Fairfield Company A Carnival for many years, bringing enjoyment to all New Fairfield residents.John was passionate about organizing the motorcycle benefit run for Ann's Place Cancer Support Center, raising money for TJ Lobraico's Scholarship fund, and and The Knight's Run. These bike runs meant the world to him.John's love for his family and friends was unmatchable. John would host numerous summer camp-outs at his home in Vermont, as he loved being surrounded by family and friends. He enjoyed meeting friends at the CWV in Danbury and hosting their annual St. Patty's Day Dinner, and cooking for their Annual Golf Tournament.He enjoyed his annual trip to Vegas every October, assigning the time to celebrate his and Pam's anniversary and celebrating Birthdays with Jan, Robbie, Marcia, family, and friends. Palace Station became his home away from home for 27 years. John was particular when choosing his favorite video poker machine.Christmas was most special to John, starting with the annual trek to find the perfect, oversized 8 - 11' fresh tree, cutting it down, and celebrating over lunch with everyone. The challenge was always getting that tree in the door and setting it up, the part he probably loved most. John hosted the annual Christmas house party for many years, his motto; "the more the merrier."John enjoyed reminiscing about life in New Fairfield, how he would navigate the family horse and wagon, delivering papers, bar tending at the Green Light, and so many additional fond memories. John enjoyed life and people and if you ever shook his hand you would remember it.John is survived by his beautiful wife of 32 years, Pam; his brother, Robert (Donna) Fairchild; sons James (Amy) Fairchild; John Fairchild, Jr. (Bindu); and Bob (Heather) Williams. And also the lights of his life, grandchildren: Mitchell, Mackie, Amanda, Rit, Thomas, Andrew, Matthew , Liam, and Sazie.John was predeceased by parents, Martha and John; sisters, Eleanor and Harriet; daughter Tammy Williams, and brother George.There will be a Graveside Service at Mt. View Cemetery, New Fairfield at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The procession will meet at The Catholic War Veteran's on Shalvoy's Lane, Danbury at 12:00 p.m. leaving promptly at 12:30 p.m. to the Cemetery. Due to cemetery regulation and state requirements, those attending are asked to remain in their cars.Donations in John's memory may be made to Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 or the Martha Fairchild Scholarship Fund c/o of the New Fairfield Library, 2 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812.