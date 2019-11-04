|
John Thomas Woodruff Sr.
John Thomas Woodruff, Sr., 84, of Newtown, formerly a longtime resident of Danbury, beloved husband of Beverly (Tomlinson) Woodruff, died at Danbury Hospital on Friday, November 1st. He was born on August 28, 1935, in Danbury, son of the late Weldon and Dorothy (Thompson) Woodruff. He was lovingly known by family and friends as Tom.
Tom was a Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving with the United States Army. He worked for many years as a silkscreen operator for Data Control Systems. He retired from the Danbury Public School System after 18 years of employment as head custodian.
Tom discovered his love of flying by playing flight simulations on the computer, eventually learning to fly and attain his pilots license. He was an avid painter of watercolors, a self-taught guitar player, and was most recently teaching himself to speak Spanish. He was also an avid fisherman, loved playing golf and going bowling.
Some of his happiest moments were spent traveling and going on adventures with Beverly.
In addition to his beloved wife, Beverly, he will be missed by his son, John T. Woodruff, Jr., and his wife, Lori; his stepson, Andre Boucher, Jr. and his wife, Kathy; two grandchildren, Andre Boucher, III and his wife, Kate, and Kelli Boucher; three great-grandchildren, Henri, Oliver, and Lily. He is also survived by his brother, Weldon "Woody" Woodruff and his wife, Marty and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his infant son, Derek; and his sister, Shirley Fitzsimmons.
The family will have funeral services privately.
Published in News Times on Nov. 5, 2019