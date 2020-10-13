John Tsitsos

John G. TsitsosJohn G. Tsitsos, 47, of New York, New York and Ridgefield, CT, died on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. Mr. Tsitsos was born in Queens, New York, October 19, 1972, the son of Katherine (Gioles) Tsitsos of South Salem, NY and the late James Tsitsos. A lifelong area resident, he attended local schools, graduated from Ridgefield High School and was a recipient of a full scholarship to and attended Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art of New York majoring in architectural design. He was a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Danbury. In addition to his mother, Mr. Tsitsos is survived by his aunt, Marian Gioles of Ridgefield, CT. The Rite of Christian Burial will take place, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury with the Rev. Peter Karloutsos officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Friends will be received at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church from on Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Contributions in Mr. Tsitsos memory may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury 06811.