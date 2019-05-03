|
|
John J. Valluzzo, Jr. "Jack"
September 1,1943-May 2, 2019 Cape Cod, Formerly of CT-
John J. Valluzzo, Jr., known as Jack, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, at the age of 75. He is survived by his daughters Stacy Valluzzo and Kelly Bambino, his grandsons Travis Bambino and Dylan Bambino and many loyal and caring friends. Jack will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donation to a would be appreciated.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 am at Wooster Cemetery, 20 Ellsworth Ave., Danbury. Friends may gather at the Woodbury Funeral Home of Munson-Lovetere, 2 School Street on Wednesday morning from 9 to 10 am. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on May 3, 2019