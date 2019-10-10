The News-Times Obituaries
John W. Marsh


1938 - 2019
John W. Marsh Obituary
John W. Marsh
John W. Marsh, a lifelong Bridgewater, CT resident, passed away at home Friday October 4, 2019 at the age of 81.
He was born in New Milford, CT, September 20, 1938, son of the late Walter G. and Isabelle (Griggs) Marsh. John worked for Straiton Well Drilling for eighteen years then worked for Mitchell Oil for eighteen years before retiring.
He leaves behind his wife Margaret of 53 years, children Lydia, Lisa, Art and John, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Walter Marsh and sister Gloria.
A celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Oct. 11, 2019
