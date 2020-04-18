|
John B. Wachter, Sr.
1929 - 2020
John Baptist Wachter, 91, died unexpectedly on April 16th at Maplewood in Danbury. John was born on January 10th 1929 in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late John and Margaret (Schneider) Wachter.
He graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, MD in 1947 and went on to get his associates degree in accounting and became a certified public accountant. He worked as a cost accountant with Olin Corporation and eventually became manager. It was there that he met his wife Loretta who he was happily married to for 51 years. He left Olin Corporation to serve in the Korean War as a military finance clerk from 1951 to 1953 and then returned back to Olin Corporation and worked until his retirement in 1995.
John and Loretta moved to New Jersey in 1961 where their children were born until finally settling in Brookfield in 1969 where he and his wife raised their family.
John was a parishioner of Saint Joseph Church in Brookfield where he had been a Eucharistic Minister and lector. John will always be remembered for his humor, singing which brought a smile to everyone's face, love of sports and most of all for his love for his family who he held close to his heart. John was a good man who will be dearly missed by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
John is survived by his son John B Wachter Jr and his wife Tammy of Tarpon Springs, Florida; 3 daughters, Anne Margaret Craven and her husband Rick of Glen Allen, VA, Martha Pavelchek and her husband Mike of Ossining, NY and Mary Leheny and her husband Dan of New Fairfield; 7 grandchildren, Jeremy Wachter, Emily Thompson and her husband Kalen, Matei and Lucas Craven, Michael and Mitchell Pavelchek and Matthew Leheny; as well as many nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his wife Loretta.
Services entrusted to Cornell Memorial Home with a private graveside service at Saint Peters Cemetery in Danbury.
A Memorial Mass in celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . You can do this by going to dementiasociety.org in memory of John
To view the photo tribute for John, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 19, 2020