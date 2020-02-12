|
John Zamary
John Zamary died peacefully at his home with his loving family surrounding him on February 10, 2020 in Sandy Hook, Connecticut at the age of 80.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda, and his two sons and their families; Jack, daughter-in-law Janet, granddaughters Shannon and Stephanie, and Matthew, daughter-in-law Kristy, grandson Jack and granddaughter Hannah. John is also survived by his loving granddaughter-in-law Megan. Jack's family is from Newtown, Connecticut and Matthew's is from McLean, Virginia. John's faithful and loving granddog Stella, is also from Newtown, Connecticut. He is survived by siblings Anna Matthews, Mary Whittemore, and Albert Zamary, all from Trumbull, Connecticut and is preceded in death by his brother Joseph Zamary also from Trumbull, Connecticut.
John was born on October 27, 1939 in Danbury, Connecticut (although his birthdate is somewhat uncertain due to his father submitting the birth announcement late). He was born to Syrian immigrants John Zamary and Sadika (Nassra) Zamary. John graduated from Western Connecticut State University in 1961 with a degree in Education. In 1962, he married Brenda, his college sweetheart and best friend. After teaching for a brief period in Southington, Connecticut, John devoted his career to the Danbury Public Schools where he taught at South Street School for nearly 30 years. John was the first in his family to earn a college degree, inspiring his two children as well as eight nieces and nephews to attain college degrees, most attaining advanced degrees.
John's passions were his family, social justice, scholarship, the arts, and cooking. He always had a great sense of humor even in his final days. He loved music and was a frequent participant with Danbury Concert Chorus especially for the annual Messiah concert. He would often play a Syrian hand drum called the "delbeke" for family and friends. Of all of his joys, none surpassed the love and joy he gave and received from his family. Weekly meals with family were a constant throughout John's life, whether it was the meals provided by his mother Sadika or those made by John and his wife Brenda. Those meals were more than food, they were the foundation of loving family relationships that extended through generations.
A memorial is scheduled for 10:00 AM, March 8 in the Alexandria Room at Edmond Town Hall, Newtown, Connecticut. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Danbury Animal Welfare Society at DAWS.org and Regional Hospice at https://regionalhospicect.org/. Condolences can be sent to https://www.abbeycremation.com/obituaries. The family would like to thank Regional Hospice for their compassionate and caring support.
Published in News Times on Feb. 13, 2020