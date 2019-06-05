Jon Michael Hawthorne

Jon "Yuma" Michael Hawthorne, 75 of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. Born March 10, 1944 in Danbury, CT, he was the son of the late Jeanette (Rowley) Hawthorne and Edward Hawthorne.

Jon graduated from Danbury High School in 1962 and went on to spend several years in the United States Navy. After leaving the Navy, Jon spent most of his life working in the construction industry, most notably as a mason. He loved sports. He enjoyed skiing and playing golf in his earlier years, and he was a big fan of the Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his sister Nancy (Hawthorne) Rohr, brother Patrick Hawthorne, sons Devin Hawthorne and Justin Hawthorne, his wife Christine Hawthorne and their daughters, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edward Hawthorne and Mary (Hawthorne) Donaldson. In lieu of services, donations can be made to the .