Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Hawthorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Michael Hawthorne


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jon Michael Hawthorne Obituary
Jon Michael Hawthorne
Jon "Yuma" Michael Hawthorne, 75 of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. Born March 10, 1944 in Danbury, CT, he was the son of the late Jeanette (Rowley) Hawthorne and Edward Hawthorne.
Jon graduated from Danbury High School in 1962 and went on to spend several years in the United States Navy. After leaving the Navy, Jon spent most of his life working in the construction industry, most notably as a mason. He loved sports. He enjoyed skiing and playing golf in his earlier years, and he was a big fan of the Chicago Bears.
He is survived by his sister Nancy (Hawthorne) Rohr, brother Patrick Hawthorne, sons Devin Hawthorne and Justin Hawthorne, his wife Christine Hawthorne and their daughters, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edward Hawthorne and Mary (Hawthorne) Donaldson. In lieu of services, donations can be made to the .
Published in News Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.