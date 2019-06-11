Jonathan Thomas Simko

Bethel – Jonathan Thomas Simko, age 26, of Bethel died unexpectedly on Friday June 7, 2019 in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Jonathan was born June 5, 1993 in Danbury son of John Simko and Josephine (Baxter) Simko. He worked as a line chef in Nashua, N.H. and was a communicant of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Bethel. In his younger years, Jonathan was a member of Cub Scouts, played Pop Warner football and Lacrosse. As an adult he enjoyed golfing, fishing and loved skateboarding and snowboarding.

In addition to his parents John and Josephine, Jonathan is survived by his brother Justin Simko of Bethel, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents: Thomas and JoAnn Baxter and Edward and Marilyn Simko.

Jonathan's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Bethel. Burial to follow in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, New York. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newtown Parent Connection, 2 Washington Square, Newtown, CT 06470. A scholarship fund will be setup in Jonathan's name to assist families with airfare, sober living and counseling services. Donations can be made directly at: www.newtownparentconnection.org

Published in News Times on June 11, 2019