|
|
Jose C. Casimiro
Jose C. Casimiro passed away on November 13, 2019 at his home in New Milford, CT surrounded by his loving family. Jose was born on May 26, 1962 in Azores, Portugal to Maria (Gomes) and the late Antonio Casimiro. Husband of Elizabeth Arbalo (Puentes).
Jose was a caring soul who loved his family above all else. He loved to have gatherings to entertain family and friends alike and spread joy to all around him. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He had an adventurous spirit, he loved to travel and discover new places. He was an avid soccer fan and could always be found rooting for his favorite team Sporting. Jose was a hard worker who had many accomplishments throughout his life. He worked for the Nestle Factory for over 22 years, and came to own several businesses of his own along the way. He was the proud owner of Bridges Restaurant in New Milford, Old Oak Restaurant in Danbury, and Scissor Hands Salon in Danbury. He also worked in the New Milford public school system as a custodian for several years.
He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth Casimiro, daughter Ashia Casimiro, step-daughter Sandra Velasquez, sister Eulalia Henriques (Americo), brother Antonio Casimiro (Helena), sister Maria Junco (Alcidio), brother Dinarte Casimiro (Anesia), brother Jorge Casimiro (Kara). He is also survived by his sister Isabel Figueiredo (Joe), sister Cathy Valente (Chris) as well as 3 loving grandchildren and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish (149 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, CT 06810) with burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery (Lake Ave. Ext. Danbury, CT). To leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266) or online at www.pancan.org
Published in News Times on Nov. 15, 2019