The News-Times Obituaries
|
Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory's the Great Church
86 Great Plain Road
Danbury, CT
Jose F. Aires


1925 - 2019
Jose F. Aires Obituary
Jose F. Aires
Aug. 18, 1925 - Oct. 2, 2019
José Ferreira Aires of Danbury Connecticut passed away on October 2nd, at the age of 94, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Gouveia, Portugal to Antonio and Maria Prazeres Aires. He married his true love Regina on August 18, 1948. Regina then immigrated to the US in 1949 and their daughter Patricia was born later that year. José then immigrated to the United States in 1952 to be with his wife and daughter. He was employed and worked in various fields at The Lee Hat Factory, The Danbury Rubber Shop, Amphenol, and Republic Foil Corporation, until his retirement in 1987.
Joe, as he was better known, was known for his good sense of humor and his contagious laughter among friends. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially the time with his great-grandsons Connor, Aiden, Evan, and Cameron. Joe was extremely loving and proud of his grandson Dion, his granddaughter-in-law Tracy, and his wonderful great-grandsons. Tracy always made him happy with her cooking and made him laugh when she made him eat his vegetables. Joe was an avid soccer fan who coached the Portuguese American Club Soccer Team. He loved watching Benfica, claiming they were "The World's Best Team" when they won, and spent countless hours teaching and watching Dion play soccer.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Maria Prazeres Aires and his brothers Antonio and Alfredo. Joe is survived by his daughter Patricia, his son-in-law José, his grandson Dion, his granddaughter-in-law Tracy, his 4 great-grandsons Connor, Aiden, Evan, and Cameron, his brother and sister-in-law Julio and Cidalia Aires, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews in the US, Portugal, and Brazil.
Family and friends will be received at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Danbury, CT on Saturday Oct. 5 at 8:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Oct. 5 at 10:00 at St. Gregory's the Great Church, 86 Great Plain Road, Danbury, CT. Entombment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the .
Published in News Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
