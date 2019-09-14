|
Jose Fernando Pereyra
Fernando grew up in San Jacinto, Uruguay and decided to immigrate to the United States to pursue his version of the American dream. Arriving in this country in 1989 he would subsequently obtain his American Citizenship on February 12, 2010. Fernando eventually made his home in Redding Connecticut. He opened the Olive Market, a gourmet café in Georgetown, Connecticut in 2001 with his husband, William Scott King who passed in 2007.
The Olive Market was a unique establishment where Fernando was able to touch the lives of many local residents within the Georgetown community. To meet Fernando was to like him, but to know Fernando was to love him.
After he sold the Oliver Market, Fernando went to work at Melissa and Doug in Wilton, Connecticut. Since then he has made his life in Bethel, Connecticut where he continued to cultivate friendships and shared his passion for life. He was a dedicated family man who embraced the family he was born into as well as the one he created here. He was loved by many both here and abroad and will be missed immensely.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated life partner Noah R. Hargett, his mother Petrona Colloza Pereyra, his siblings, Julio, Alvaro, Pablo, Daniel, Rosa and his close cousin Adriana Manzi. Additional survivors include his godson Fucundo Ciocca, several nieces and nephews as well as his extremely close friend Sean O'Donnell.
He joins his husband William Scott King, his father Artigas Pereyra and his sister Terisita in Heaven. Fernando will always be in the hearts and minds of everyone who loved him.
Visitation will be held for Fernando on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, September 21 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown CT 06829.
Interment will be private and held in Uruguay at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution Praxair Cancer Center, 24 Hospital Ave., Danbury, CT 06810. To offer online condolences, please visit: www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 15, 2019