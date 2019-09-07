|
Jose Mingachos
Jose Mingachos, age 79, of Danbury, CT passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Jose was born April 13, 1940 to the late Antonio and Celeste Mingachos.
Jose was born and raised in Lousa Portugal. He immigrated in 1968 to Danbury after he married the love of his life, Leopoldina. Together, they opened 'Mingachos Imports' to serve the Portuguese community. Jose became a well-respected and well known member of the Danbury Portuguese Community Center. He was a long standing member of the Sons of Portugal which later became The Portuguese Cultural Center. Jose was well known for his lively Sunday morning radio show on WFAR where he touched the lives of so many every week.
Jose's greatest passion was being home on the weekends to watch his beloved Sporting Club of Portugal. He loved watching his sons coach and his grandchildren playing the beautiful game. He was happiest when surrounded by friends and family sharing and drinking his homemade wine and he will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Jose leaves behind his loving family, wife of 52 years Leopoldina (Enteado) Mingachos, children, Joe (Maria) Mingachos, Nelson (Kellie) Mingachos, along with his four loving grandchildren, Ryan, Isabella, Kayla and Sophia. Jose also leaves behind his brother, Antonio Mingachos and family.
Family will be accepting condolences on Monday, September 09, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A mass of Christian Burial for Jose will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 149 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, CT. Burial will immediately follow.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Mingachos family.
Published in News Times on Sept. 8, 2019