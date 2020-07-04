1/
Jose Sa
1933 - 2020
Jose Antonio Sa
Jose Sa of Danbury, CT passed away on July 3, 2020 in Westborough, MA.
Jose was born in Lisbon, Portugal on July 8, 1933. He married Adelia Nazare on October 2, 1955 in Lisbon, Portugal.
He truly lived the American dream. He came from humble means, migrating from Lisbon to Canada in 1960 and finally the United States in 1973 where he bought his first home. He built a career as a precision machinist and expert watchmaker, a passion which he continued for many years after retirement.
He and Adelia enjoyed entertaining and often hosted barbeques for family and his many friends that he made during his life journey. He will be missed.
Jose is survived by his son Phil Sa and his wife, Lynn; his son, Peter Sa and his wife, Doreen; his brother, Antonio Ruivo; grandchildren: Nadine Sa, Michelle and her husband, Derek Lirange, Ginette and her husband, Luey Abonce; great grandchildren: Autumn & Adriane Abonce.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Wooster Cemetery, Sec. 23, Danbury, CT with the Rev. Jose Brito-Martins, Pastor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Danbury.
Those attending are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing.



Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wooster Cemetery, Sec. 23
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the entire Sa family.
Greg and Lisa Holmes
Morris, CT
Greg Holmes
Neighbor
