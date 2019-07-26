|
Joseph A. Kucza
Joseph A. Kucza, 83, of Danbury, CT passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Bogdanski) Kucza.
Joseph is survived by his devoted children: Joseph B. Kucza and his wife, Tina, of Copperas Cove, TX; and Maree (Kucza) Dasilva and her husband, Al, of Danbury. His amazing grandsons: Joseph Kucza Jr. and family of Orem, UT; and Anthony Kucza of Schaumburg, IL. He was also lucky enough to welcome his first and only great-grandson, Rowen Kucza, before passing.
For a complete obituary and further information, please go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on July 28, 2019