Joseph A. Smoley
Joseph Andrew Smoley, 43, of Danbury, Connecticut, passed away on July 15, 2020. A native of Chicago, Joe served in the United States Marine Corps as a Designated Marksman for the Special Operations Anti Terrorism Team, with deployments to Africa and the Middle East. After marrying the love of his life Sophia, they lived in Rye (NY), Greenwich (CT) and Danbury.
For the past 17 years, Joe led a highly successful career in Information Technology as a Network Engineer and Network Consultant for a number of leading companies. Most recently, he held the position of Lead Solutions Architect with Cisco Systems.
Joe was a self-proclaimed "gearhead" who had a soft spot for his canary yellow '93 Mustang 5.0. An avid bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast, he belonged to no fewer than four gyms. Joe was an unapologetic sci-fi fan, a voracious reader, and an eternal student who occupied himself during the quarantine by teaching himself Latin.
Joe is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sophia (née Zalios), his parents Dennis and Mary "Pumkin" Smoley, his beloved adult children, Jillian Smoley and Christian Smoley, brother William Smoley and his wife Michelle Griffin, sister Mary "Kattie" Colletti and her husband Frank Colletti, his mother and father in law, Kostas "Charlie" and Koula "Sandy" Zalios and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.
Due to circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, private viewings will be held for immediate family and close friends in Danbury and Chicago.
In lieu of flowers or plants, contributions in memory of Joseph Andrew Smoley can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or by visiting https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
.