Joseph A. Zandri, 91, of Southbury, CT, husband of the late Maureen (McCrystal) Zandri, died on Thursday, May 30, 2020, at Newtown Rehabilitation and Care Center, Newtown.
Mr. Zandri was born in Ridgefield, a son of Cesare and Theresa (Buzzi) Zandri. He attended Ridgefield schools and graduated from Ridgefield High School.
Upon graduation from Ridgefield High School, Mr. Zandri enlisted in the U.S. Navy having served during World War II and the Korean War.
A retired mason contractor, Mr. Zandri owned and operated the former Joseph A. Zandri Mason Contractors, Inc.
Prior to moving to Southbury, Connecticut in 2017 from Debary, Florida, he was a former resident of Ridgefield, Danbury, and a summer resident of Clinton, CT.
Mr. Zandri was a member of the Italian American Mutual Aid Society, an honorary life member of the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Dept., American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and of St. Mary Church.
He was a member of Masons Union-Local #1.
Mr. Zandri is survived by a daughter, Coleen Furtado and her husband Serafim of Southbury; a son, Joseph Zandri of Ridgefield; four grandchildren, Michael Furtado, Caitlin Furtado, Thomas "TJ" Zandri and Stephanie Perry as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Zandri was predeceased by five sisters, Frances Strouse, Mary Belin, Jean Conti, Elsie Carboni, and Ethel Ann Garbin and by three brothers, Infant child Joseph whom Mr. Zandri was named for, Edward Zandri and James Zandri.
Due to the current health crisis, private graveside funeral services, and burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.



Published in Danbury News Times & The Ridgefield Press on May 3, 2020.
