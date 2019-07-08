Joseph Amorando

Joseph Anthony Amorando, of New Fairfield, CT, born on March 7, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after battling Alzheimer's on July 7, 2019.

Joseph was predeceased in death by his parents, John Amorando and Mary Vignapiano Amorando. He attended Brooklyn, New York Schools and married his childhood sweetheart Sophie Ferrito Amorando on June 2, 1956 at Our lady of Peace Church in Brooklyn, NY.

Mr. Amorando worked for A.U.T customs in NYC, NY before relocating to Castro Convertible in Danbury, CT. He completed his career at Hart Transit in Danbury, CT in 2013.

Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Best known for his love of family, food, horses and the racetrack. Also his ability to make all he loved laugh.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Sophie; his daughters, Debra Amorando Booker (Kevin Booker), Doreen Amorando Bates (George Bates); his sons, Joseph Amorando (Deanne Amorando), Anthony Amorando (Sandra Amorando); 12 grandchildren, George, Daniel and Nicole Bates, Anthony, Nick and Tyler Amorando, Joseph, Michael, Daniel, Anna and Grace Amorando and Hunter Booker; his 3 great-grandchildren Alexander, Henry and Isabella Bates; his siblings, Concetta Amorando Gikowski and Anthony Amorando (Joanne Amorando) and his In-laws, R.J. Ferrito and Concetta Ferrito Pudelka (Paul Pudelka) and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Brewster, NY.

Interment will be private. Calling hours will be Wednesday July 10th from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY.

The family would like to thank all the care givers from Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to Hospice. www.regionalhospicect.org. Published in News Times on July 9, 2019