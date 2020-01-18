|
Joseph Andrew Strucky
Joseph A. Strucky serenely passed away, after a long rally with Alzheimer's disease, at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, on Sunday, January 12th, at the age of 88.
"Joe" is survived by his cherished wife of 64 years, Arlene ("Lynne") Strucky of Danbury, and his two daughters Debra Kinnane of Southbury and Brenda Jones of Las Vegas, NV. He also had a special place in his heart for both his niece Judy (Patren) Sengelen of Bethel and former son-in-law, John Kinnane, of Brookfield. Joe was preceded in passing by his two adored older sisters, Josephine Patren and Irene Patren . . . and his five idolized "big" brothers Connie Strusky, Mike Strusky, Ben Struski, Ed Struski, and Stan Strusky.
Joe was born July 6, 1931, in Danbury, to Michael and Stella Strusky, immigrants from Poland. Growing up in downtown Danbury, surrounded by his large family, he relished the love shown and the many good times spent with each one of them. He graduated from Danbury High School (class of '49), where he was a standout in both the football and track/field teams. He valued his lifelong friendships with classmates Wally Slate, John Andros, Ray White, and George Loya.
After serving in the US Air Force, Joe married his "girl from the Bronx," Arlene Wallace, in 1956 and built their first home in Bethel--where they raised their two daughters and entertained their respective families, over the years. In 1986, they moved to their dream home on Southern Blvd., Danbury, where they spent another 35 years as empty nesters enjoying traveling, casinos, and poker playing at the Danbury Senior Center.
Joe was accomplished in his athleticism, carpentry/masonry skills, and artistic endeavors. His unwavering moral compass, industriousness, attention to detail, and willingness to please will be remembered by his wife and daughters. To their delight, Joe had developed quite a sense of humor during his bout with Alzheimer's . . . an experience they will never forget. His ability to remember who they were, until the end, was considered a true and everlasting gift from him.
Calling hours to celebrate Joe's life is scheduled for Thursday, January 23rd between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home at 247 White St., Danbury. A memorial church service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24th, at Sacred Heart of Jesus church at 46 Stone St., Danbury. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to , in memory of Joseph Strucky [stjude.org].
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020