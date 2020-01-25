The News-Times Obituaries
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
Joseph Cheh


1954 - 2020
Joseph Cheh Obituary
Mr. Joseph W. Cheh
Brookfield – Mr. Joseph W. Cheh, age 65, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Pamela N. (Nielsen) Cheh.
Mr. Cheh was born November 13, 1954 in Norwalk son of the late Joseph and Sonia Cheh. He was employed at Perkin Elmer/SVG/ASML as an Incoming Materials Inspector since November 1977. He enjoyed sports and was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.
In addition to his wife Pam, Mr. Cheh is survived by his sisters: Linda Essig of MA and Elaine Cheh of Norwalk and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Cheh.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 pm at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road Brookfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 26, 2020
