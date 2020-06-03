Joseph E. May
Joseph (Joey ) Edward May age 80 of New Fairfield passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on May 26, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Joe was born on January 7, 1940 in Putnam CT. He was the son of the late Douglas Grant May and the late Lydia Buschell of Aiken, SC. He attended Syracuse University where he studied engineering and graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a B.A. in Economics. He managed and owned Green Electric Supply Co. and Retired from the Shultz/Timken Group in New Haven, CT.
In his younger days he was an avid sailor. He learned to sail on Candlewood Lake and after sailed competitively at Cedar Point Yacht Club where he sailed in several different classes all over the eastern United States and won the Flying Tern national championship. His love for racing and competition was also present in auto racing as a driver and car owner. He raced in numerous classes at tracks such as Danbury Race Arena, Daytona International Raceway, Watkins Glen, Stafford Springs Raceway, Pocono Raceway and many other tracks across the eastern United States. Joey later found enjoyment in teaching skiing and skiing with his family. He was involved in different aspects of the ski industry throughout the north east.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Carolyn Bowteck May. His sons Timothy May, and Jonathan May, his daughter Stephanie May, his grandson Stephen Lyons, his sister Margaret Mitchell and several nieces and nephews. He loved his family unconditionally and had great passion in all aspects of his life. His passions included sailing, building race cars and ski racing with his children. He will be remembered by his love and dedication to his family, his work, and his hobbies. People were inspired by his love for life, knowledge, and his willingness to help others. He will surely be missed by all who loved and knew him.
To be announced by the family at a future date, Joey will be laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery in New Fairfield. A celebration of life will take place at that time. Donations can be made in his honor to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Donations can be made online at giving.mskcc.org. Please consider a donation in place of flowers or any other gifts.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 3, 2020.