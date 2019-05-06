Joseph Garcia

Joseph Garcia, age 92 of New Fairfield, CT, passed away at the Bethel Healthcare Facility, located in Bethel, CT on May 4, 2019.

Joseph was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 23, 1926, to Anthony and Angelina Garcia. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Brewster and the Putnam Lake area where he lived for most of his life.

Joseph proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He worked at his own excavating business, Joe Garcia Construction, for many years, as well as being a bus driver for Brewster Central Schools for 30 years. He was a founding member of VFW Post 9257 in Putnam Lake and a founding member of the Putnam Lake Fire Department.

Joe married the love of his life Angelina Lazetara, on November 3, 1951 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church in Brewster.

Joseph was predeceased by his wife Angelina, in 1998, as well as two brothers, John and Anthony Jr. and a sister Julia Palla. He is survived by two sons, Anthony (Carol) and Frank Garcia, and a daughter Maryann Rodgers (Paul).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, in Patterson, NY on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial at St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster on Thursday, April 9 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Donations may be made, in Joseph's memory, to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or online at