Joseph Gunning
Joseph Gunning of Brookfield, formerly of Ridgefield, died peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Jean (Howell) for the past 66 years, loving father to Jean Llewellyn (Tom) of Brookfield, CT; Gary Gunning (Camille) of Stewart Manor NY, and Patrick Gunning (Joanna), of Garden City NY, and Eileen Costello (Frank) of Brookfield, CT. He was also the ultimate "Pop Pop" to Patrick (Jill) Gunning, Joseph Gunning, Daniel Costello, Caroline Costello, Tara Llewellyn and Sean Llewellyn, and great-grandchild Nicholas Gunning.
Known to some as Joe, others as Gerard/Jerry, he was born in Brooklyn in 1930, son of John and Norah (Quinn). He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, serving part of his tour in post-war Japan. He returned to Brooklyn to meet the love of his life and they married in 1953. He was a graduate of St. John's University and received his MBA from NYU.
Joe's career as a CPA spanned five decades, with corporate positions at Sperry Rand, Western Union, and Union Carbide. His love for accounting was shared with students, as he was an adjunct professor at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, Queensborough Community College and Western CT State University.
After moving to Connecticut in 1983, Joe and Jean were parishioners of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Ridgefield, grateful for their friendship with Father Prince. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, and later the Ridgefield Men's Club. Retirement suited Joe well, as he spent time teaching his grandsons the game of golf, attending all his grandchildren's sporting events, school plays and college graduations, and most recently, delighting in welcoming the couple's first great-grandchild. A devoted family man, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were in attendance at a recent celebration of Joe's 90th birthday.
Services took place on Long Island this past weekend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT to whom the family is deeply grateful for making Joe's final days comfortable.
Published in News Times on Feb. 12, 2020