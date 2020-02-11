Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Anne's Church
35 Dartmouth St
Garden City, NY 11530
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Avenue
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Avenue
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne's RC Church
Garden City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gunning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gunning Obituary
Joseph Gunning
Joseph Gunning of Brookfield, formerly of Ridgefield, died peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Jean (Howell) for the past 66 years, loving father to Jean Llewellyn (Tom) of Brookfield, CT; Gary Gunning (Camille) of Stewart Manor NY, and Patrick Gunning (Joanna), of Garden City NY, and Eileen Costello (Frank) of Brookfield, CT. He was also the ultimate "Pop Pop" to Patrick (Jill) Gunning, Joseph Gunning, Daniel Costello, Caroline Costello, Tara Llewellyn and Sean Llewellyn, and great-grandchild Nicholas Gunning.
Known to some as Joe, others as Gerard/Jerry, he was born in Brooklyn in 1930, son of John and Norah (Quinn). He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, serving part of his tour in post-war Japan. He returned to Brooklyn to meet the love of his life and they married in 1953. He was a graduate of St. John's University and received his MBA from NYU.
Joe's career as a CPA spanned five decades, with corporate positions at Sperry Rand, Western Union, and Union Carbide. His love for accounting was shared with students, as he was an adjunct professor at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, Queensborough Community College and Western CT State University.
After moving to Connecticut in 1983, Joe and Jean were parishioners of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Ridgefield, grateful for their friendship with Father Prince. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, and later the Ridgefield Men's Club. Retirement suited Joe well, as he spent time teaching his grandsons the game of golf, attending all his grandchildren's sporting events, school plays and college graduations, and most recently, delighting in welcoming the couple's first great-grandchild. A devoted family man, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were in attendance at a recent celebration of Joe's 90th birthday.
Services took place on Long Island this past weekend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Regional Hospice of Danbury, CT to whom the family is deeply grateful for making Joe's final days comfortable.
Published in News Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -