Joseph H. "Tiny" Schmeltz

Joseph H. "Tiny" Schmeltz, 64, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born in Danbury, CT, a son of the late Arnold J. and Joanne F. (Majewski) Schmeltz. Mr. Schmeltz was raised and lived in Danbury, CT and has resided in Pascoag, RI since 1990. He was a graduate of Bryant College in Smithfield, RI. During and after Bryant College he worked at Gulliver's Tavern where he made many friends. His faith and church were very important to him as well as fishing and spending time with his family in Maine. He was a real estate appraiser and owner of the Oaklawn Appraisal, Inc.

He was the father of Timothy J. Schmeltz (age 30), Jeffrey A. Schmeltz (age 27) and Andrew R. Schmeltz (age 19) all of whom were raised in Pascoag. He was the brother of Barbara Bates and Robert Schmeltz.

His funeral will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville, RI, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Visitation Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103 or at https://www.unbound.org/DonationFunds/General.

