Joseph H. Hocking
Joseph H. Hocking, 40, of Bethel, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Saturday, November 28th after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Danbury on March 11, 1980, cherished son of Bryan H. and Deborah (Llorca) Hocking, of Danbury. He was a graduate of Danbury High School, Class of 1998.
Joe was a friendly face at CVS in Bethel where he enjoyed working for many years. He loved hockey, especially the New York Rangers. He was also a fan of the New York Yankees and the Giants.
Some of his happiest times were spent working alongside his dad as first mate on his father's charter fishing boat. He also loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Joe had a great sense of humor, was kind and outgoing. He had many great friends that he loved to spend time with. Everyone who knew him, loved him.
In addition to his parents, Bryan and Deborah, he will be missed by his three brothers, James Hocking and his wife, Linda, Jason Hocking and his wife, Joy, and Jeffery Hocking and his wife, Amanda; his nieces and nephews, Ethan; Aidan, Bowen, Colin, Dylan and Ella; Gavin and Maxton; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the great staff of the Danbury Hospital Praxair Cancer Center for the care they provided.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call Cornell Memorial to register to attend mass. (203) 748-4833 Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
There are no public calling hours.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Danbury Hospital Praxair Cancer Center or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
