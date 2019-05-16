Joseph L Hubert

Joseph Louis Hubert (Joe), 73, of Danbury passed away on May 13, 2019 after a brief illness.

Son of George and Jennie Hubert, Joe was born in Boston, MA. He moved to CT at the age of 15 and graduated from Newtown high school in 1963. After school, he joined the army and served in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged in 1971, Joe remained involved with his fellow veterans at the VFW and by supporting veterans' organizations. Joe, a construction worker and union member, played softball locally, spent time with close friends, and enjoyed watching his favorite teams, including the Red Sox. He was generous in his support of many local and national charities. Joe is survived by his daughter, Kristen Selleck, a Yankees fan, from Glenside, PA and many close friends. There will be no calling hours. Donations in Joe's honor can be made to Operation Second Chance, the VFW or any other Veterans Organization. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Green Funeral Home in Danbury. To sign a book of remembrance or to offer condolences online, please visit: www.thegreenfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary