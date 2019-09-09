|
Joseph J. Bosco
Cocoa Beach - On Thursday, September 5 Joseph J. Bosco, lovingly devoted husband and incredible father of four, peacefully passed away at the age of 81. Joe was born on November 8, 1937 to John and Louise Bosco in the Bronx, NY. He was a proud graduate of both the United States Naval Academy and Georgetown Law School, and received his Master's degree from NYU Law School. His career was spent practicing corporate law before retiring in 1992. He married the love of his life, Sandra Hubbard, on November 9, 1963 and together they raised their four children John, Joseph Jr, Theresa and Tony in Ridgefield, CT before moving to Cocoa Beach, FL. Joe devoted his life to his family. His wife was his life - she was his first thought in the morning, his last thought at night and most every thought between. They were a true team focused on passing their love, support, faith and wisdom to their children and grandchildren. Joe's passion for helping people was not limited to his family. He made himself available to virtually anyone who needed help, by offering legal advice, life strategies or emotional support, Joe would be there, without hesitation, putting his full energy into making people's lives better. Helping people was Joe's true calling in life, this may have been most evident through the volunteer work as a Service Officer at the Disabled American Veterans, where he spent so much of his time assisting veterans working through the difficult process of obtaining benefits. Joe was preceded in death by his father John, mother Louise and brother John. He is survived by his wife Sandy, son John and wife Julie, son Jay and wife Deanna, daughter Tracy, and son Tony and husband Eric, along with his eleven grandchildren. A viewing and funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Saviour, Cocoa Beach on Thursday, September 12. The viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the service following at 2:00 p.m. A memorial service in Connecticut will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to places close to Joe's heart, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123 located on Merritt Island, Florida or Tampa General Hospital Heart Transplant Program located in Tampa, Florida. You may sign Joe's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 10, 2019