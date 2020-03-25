|
|
Joseph J. Jancewicz
Joseph J. Jancewicz, 92, of Danbury, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. Joe was born on December 29,1927, to Mary (Dombrowski) and Vincent Jancewicz. A longtime resident of Danbury, Joe attended St. Joseph's and graduated from Danbury High School in 1945. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from August 1945 to December 1948. Joe was a self-employed landscaper before gravitating to masonry work, which he made his lifetime profession. Working in Putnam Lake, New Fairfield and surrounding towns Joe established many friendships and was fortunate to have a group of loyal friends throughout his life. Joe enjoyed playing golf, going on casino trips and spending time with his longtime and dear friend, Margaret Palacios. Joe will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Joe is survived by his two sisters, Mary A. Toth of Danbury and Anna Kish of Bridgeport; he was predeceased by his brother, Edward M. Jancewicz and his sister, Helen M. Jancewicz. In addition, Joe leaves behind a son, Stephen Jancewicz, and two granddaughters, Alexis and McKenna along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal funeral services, however, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 26, 2020