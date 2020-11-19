Joseph J. O'DonnellIt is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Joseph J. O'Donnell, 36, a lifelong resident of Danbury. Born August 25, 1984, he was the loving husband of Chrissy Weaver O'Donnell and soon-to-be father of the baby boy, Joseph Robert due in April. Joey had truly embraced the good life with his marriage to Chrissy and was so excited to start their family.Joey was a member of Local Union 777; a welder and pipefitter. He graduated from Danbury High School in 2002 where he was a cross-country runner, wrestler, and track athlete. Joey "O" was the 'Ocean Slayer,' and loved living on the edge, ATV riding and, most of all, fishing and hunting, his passion for which he shared with all those he held dear. He was most kind to the many friends who came into his life, exhibiting a constant willingness to help anyone in need, no matter the task.Joey will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Chrissy, and their expected son, Joseph Robert, and his furry friend Mikey. He will also be deeply missed by his mother and stepfather, Cathy and Roger Redman, his father Joe O'Donnell, and his brother, Timmy. Also painfully saddened by his loss are his uncles and aunts Joe and Lisa Rosato, Jim and Anna Rosato, Diane and Craig Refosco, Bob O'Donnell and Kellie Seifert, and his cousins Jennifer, Matthew and wife, Katie, Mallory and her husband Graciano, David, Jimmy and wife Valery, Susie Cecil, husband Jim, Anthony, Nicole, Tom, Chris, Aiden, Mitchel, Lexie, and Logan. Joe is also survived by his in-laws, Robert N. and Jane Weaver, brothers-in-law, Tommy Weaver, Bobby Weaver, and his wife Amber, as well as Great-Aunt Mary-Lou, Great-Aunt AnnaMarie Curran, and Great Uncle Emil and wife Joyce Curran, extended family, and many dear friends.Joey was predeceased by his grandparents, Joe and Jean Rosato, Joseph and Barbara O'Donnell as well as his brother Michael O'Donnell.