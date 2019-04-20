Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rondini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Rondini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph J. Rondini Obituary
Joseph J. Rondini
Joseph John Rondini 69, a longtime resident of New Milford passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at his home in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Joe was born on July 24, 1949 in Mount Vernon Hospital to Joseph and Antoinette Rondini. He had a long, successful career as Detective Sargent for the Bedford, NY police department. Joe had a zest for life. He loved his oldies music, had a passion for cars, enjoyed traveling and was a huge NY Yankees fan.
He is survived by his children, several grandchildren, two sisters, many cousins and numerous friends. All services held will be private.
Published in News Times on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.