Joseph J. Rondini
Joseph John Rondini 69, a longtime resident of New Milford passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at his home in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Joe was born on July 24, 1949 in Mount Vernon Hospital to Joseph and Antoinette Rondini. He had a long, successful career as Detective Sargent for the Bedford, NY police department. Joe had a zest for life. He loved his oldies music, had a passion for cars, enjoyed traveling and was a huge NY Yankees fan.
He is survived by his children, several grandchildren, two sisters, many cousins and numerous friends. All services held will be private.
Published in News Times on Apr. 20, 2019