Joseph James Lore
Bethel - Joseph James Lore, of Bethel, formerly of New Rochelle, New York, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bethel Healthcare Center. He was the husband of the late Louise (DiBella) Lore.
Mr. Lore was born on September 24, 1921 in New York City to late Enrico and Mary (Costa) Lore. He was retired as a co-owner with his brother, of S &J excavating and was a communicant of Holy Name Church in New Rochelle, NY. In his free time, he enjoyed playing bocce and cards with his friends and family. He was a devoted family man who adored his children and grandchildren and spent much of his time with them. Joseph was loved by everyone he knew and always had a smile on his face.
Mr. Lore is survived by his children: Robert J. Lore and his wife Laura of Brookfield and Rosemarie Papile of Brookfield; his grandchildren Melissa, Carol, and Kenneth; his brothers Sam and Jim Lore; and his sisters Ann Longo and Daisey Lore. He was predeceased by his grandsons Jamie Lore and Ronald Papile, as well as his son in law John Papile.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield on a date and time to be announced.
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020